Public Notice

Biggs Development (552 South 13th Street, Decatur, IN 46733) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of Construction Stormwater General Permit to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Fawn Meadows, Section 1 project, located west of State Road 1 (Jefferson Street) near Dyer and Davis Roads in Ossian, IN 46777. Runoff from the project site will discharge to an existing swale on the northeast corner of the property. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Bob Gaffer of MLS Engineering at 260‑489‑8571.

nb 1/25

hspaxlp