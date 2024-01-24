NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2401-EU-000003

Notice is hereby given that ELISE R. DUNN was on the 18th day of January, 2024, appointed personal representative of the estate of CONSTANCE S. VIDRINE, deceased, who died on the 4th day of January, 2024, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 18th day of January, 2024.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Michelle L. Adler

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 31367-53

GORDON & ASSOCIATES, P.C.

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 1/24, 1/31

hspaxlp