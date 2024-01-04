TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2308-MF-000017 wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. was Plaintiff, and Linda S. Parker; State of Indiana were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 14th day of February, 2024, at the hour of 1:00 pm or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Courthouse

102 W. Market St., 1st Fl. Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

A part of Out Lot Number 5 in the Original Plat of the town of Ossian, Wells County, Indiana, bounded as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Lot Number 5; thence west 50 feet; thence south 150 feet; thence east 50 feet; thence north 150 feet to the place of beginning. Also described as follows: Part of Out Lot Number 5 in the Original Plat of the town of Ossian, Wells County, Indiana, bounded and described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Lot Number 5; thence west 78 feet Recorded 50 feet; thence south 150 feet; thence east 78 feet Recorded 50 feet; thence north 150 feet to the place of beginning.

More commonly known as: 301 West Lafever Street, Ossian, IN 46777

State Parcel No.: 90-02-16-519-049.000-009

Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

Plaintiff Attorney

ATTORNEY NO. 15-23-01022

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

(219) 736-5579

15-23-01022

Sheriff of Wells County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

301 West Lafever Street,

Ossian, IN 46777

Street Address

SHERIFF FILE NO:

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

SERVICE DIRECTED TO:

Linda S. Parker

301 West Lafever Street

Ossian, IN 46777

Type of Service

Sheriff

NOTICE

NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector.

