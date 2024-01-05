STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2023 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2312-EU-000058

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF

TOMMIE M. JOHNSON,

deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Kirsten Scheiman and Kaitlyn Roby, were on December 29, 2023, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Tommie M. Johnson, deceased, who died on November 12, 2023.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this December 29, 2023.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-4049

Attorney for the Estate

nb 1/5, 1/12

hspaxlp