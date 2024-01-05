STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2023 TERM
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2312-EU-000058
IN THE MATTER OF THE
UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF
TOMMIE M. JOHNSON,
deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Kirsten Scheiman and Kaitlyn Roby, were on December 29, 2023, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Tommie M. Johnson, deceased, who died on November 12, 2023.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this December 29, 2023.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49
Andrews & Crell, P.C.
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-4049
Attorney for the Estate
nb 1/5, 1/12
hspaxlp