Home Sports Norwell’s Fuess hits 1,000-point mark Norwell’s Fuess hits 1,000-point mark January 20, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Let the robots roll Sports Tigershark boys win 10th straight ACAC title Sports Tigers finish in fourth, Raiders seventh at ACAC wrestling meet