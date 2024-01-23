Nancy S. Willett, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 12, 2024, at Coventry Meadows Memory Support Assisted Living in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born Nov. 12, 1944 in Highland Park, MI to Edwin A. and Roseland (Violet) Willett.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University. She taught at Henry Ruff Elementary School in Garden City, Mich. for 34 years. She was an avid reader, a very accomplished pianist and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a devoted sister, aunt and great-aunt who always put others’ needs above her own.

Survivors include her siblings, Rodney (Sue) Willett of Rock Island, Tenn., Marjorie (John) Rollins of Westland, Mich., Rochelle (Mark) Anthony and Daphne (Bob) Dahl all of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring for family and close friends.

Memorials may be made in Nancy’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association or a local animal shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.