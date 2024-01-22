Michael “Mike” R. Luley, 69, of rural Huntington, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 20, 2024, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

Mike was born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 27, 1954, to Raymond J. and Joan M. (Laux) Luley. He married Belinda A. (Davis) Tobias in Fort Wayne on March 13, 1981; she survives.

Mike attended North Side High School in Fort Wayne and worked at Phelps Dodge in New Haven for 22 years, spending 13 of those years a foreman. He then worked as a dock employee at Genova Products in Fort Wayne for 13 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and also collecting and refurbishing cast-iron skillets.

In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by three daughters, Jennifer (Thad) Warble of Goshen, Heather (David) Vogel of Ossian, and Lana (Mandy) Tobias of Pleasant Garden, N.C.; a son, Jason Luley of Cromwell; three sisters, Christine Luley of Fort Wayne, Mary Ann (Kevin) Barwiler of Fort Wayne, and Kathleen Leiner of Huntington; a brother, Daniel (Norene) Luley of Fort Wayne; along with 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Dan Eckelbarger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home, or the Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.