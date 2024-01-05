Lynn Rose Williams, 86, Montpelier, passed away Dec. 30, 2023.

Lynn was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Broadhead, Ky., to Louis and Ruby (Clark) Doan. She married Thomas Williams on Sept. 22, 1955 in Richmond, Ind.; he preceded her in death.

Also preceding her were her parents, a granddaughter, Lauren Chandler, and a sister, Jean Butler.

Surviving are her children, Vicky (Scott) Smith, Sandra Palmer, Annette (Steve) Chandler and David (Amy) Williams; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier with entombment in the Williams family mausoleum.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.