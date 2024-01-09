Home RSS Local author to give city history talk Local author to give city history talk January 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Ossian council discusses new projects, renovations RSS Wells RSD discusses background issues for 2024 RSS Roughly 70 Indiana schools receive bomb threat, Adams schools evacuate