Kathea T. Holdstock, 30, of Bluffton, passed away on Jan. 6, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Kathea was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on June 4, 1993, to Kristie Haley and Kevin (Leanne) Holdstock; both parents survive. Kathea was preceded in death by her stepfather, Eric Haley.

Kathea is also survived by two sisters, Kayla (Brad) Green and Khloe Lawrence; a nephew, Grayson Holdstock; a niece, Noah Holdstock; maternal grandparents, Ken Elliott and Susan (Michael) Butte; and paternal grandparents, Don and Norma Holdstock.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.