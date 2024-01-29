Joanne Miller, 97, formerly of 911 W. Washington St. in Bluffton, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Evergreen Village in Fort Wayne.

Joanne was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Bluffton, to Lloyd and E. Olive French Worman; both parents preceded her in death. She married George W. Miller Aug. 21, 1948, in Bluffton; he preceded her in death May 25, 1988.

Joanne graduated from Bluffton High School in 1944. She worked as a seamstress for Masterson’s Men’s Wear, as a teacher’s aid with Bluffton schools, and was a devoted wife and mother.

Joanne worked at GE during World War II as a draftsman. She was a member of the 1st Reformed Church of Bluffton and Eastern Star, as well as being active in the local PTA.

She enjoyed sewing, pencil and charcoal drawing, reading, gardening and tending to her plants as well as traveling to see family in Seattle, Nebraska, Texas, and Illinois. Joanne and George loved opening their house to their grandchildren that lived locally.

Survivors include her children, Athena (John) McCollum of Manhattan, Ill., Marta (David) Busken of Peru, Ill., Tim (Diane) Miller of Fort Wayne, Stan (Mert) Miller of Pickrell, Neb., and Anthony (Hai) Miller of Columbia City. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and one great-greatgrandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Tonya Lightner; three brothers, Robert, Paul and Leroy Worman; and one sister, Margaret Gregg.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Dr. Bryson Gene Bell will officiate. A private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joanne’s memory to the 1st Reformed Church in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com