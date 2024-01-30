Harold Duane Arnold, 90, of Bluffton, passed Sunday morning, Jan 28, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Harold was born on Aug. 21, 1933, in Liberty Township, Wells County, the son of Luster Arnold and Gertrude (Reese) Arnold.

He graduated from Rockcreek High School in Wells County with the Class of 1951.

He entered service in the U.S. Army in 1954 and was later honorably discharged.

Harold married Marjorie A. Jennings on March 3, 1956, in Markle. He worked as a typesetter for the Bluffton News-Banner for 26 years, was a realtor with McBride Reality for many years and then finished his working career as a custodian for the Northern Wells Community Schools system.

Harold was a member of the Markle Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Marjorie, of Bluffton. They had two sons, Kent (Linda) Arnold of Decatur, and Steven Arnold of Bluffton; and two daughters, Kelli Arnold of Indianapolis, and Jodi Arnold of Bluffton. They also had nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Luster and Gertrude Arnold; his brothers Dale Arnold, Bob Arnold, and Max Arnold; and his sister, Marjorie Spoolstra.

Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the funeral home with calling after 10 a.m. Pastor Gerald Moreland will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Harold’s memory to the Markle Church of Christ or to the Golden Apple Unit at Christian Care Retirement Community and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com