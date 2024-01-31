G. Allan Penrod, 85, a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 29, 2024, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Allan was born July 22, 1938, in Wells County to George W. and Florence L. (Bennett) Penrod.

On October 26, 1956, in Keystone, Allan and Marilyn Jane (Barner) were married. Shortly after they married, the newlyweds lived in Ayer, Mass. and then Bad Aibling, Germany, as Allen served our country in the United States Army, working in Army Security Agency. After returning to Wells County, he worked as a traffic supervisor at Dana Corp. in Marion for 38 years and retired in 1998.

Allan was a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, and Bluffton Lions Club. The local Lions Club was instrumental in helping Allan receive his service dog, Saddie, who quickly became part of the family. Allan enjoyed making stained glass, including windows which can be found hanging in churches and homes over Wells County.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jane Penrod along with Saddie, both of Warren; three grandchildren, Sarah (Dustin) Conner of Warren, Trudy (Richard) Wolfe of Hartford City and Carrie Penrod of Montpelier; he was a loving “Grampy” to three great-grandchildren; Rozlynn Wolfe, Camden and Whitley Conner; and a daughter-in-law, Becky Penrod of Fort Wayne.

Allan is preceded in death by two sons, John M. Penrod and Mark A. Penrod; a sister, Rebecca Prentiss; a brother, Paul E. Penrod; and his parents.

A Masonic Memorial Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will directly follow at the funeral home with Pastor Gerald Moreland officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Northridge Community Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, with full military honors by the United State Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Warren and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.