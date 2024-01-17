Ernest “Ernie” J. Barclay, 73, of Uniondale, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 15, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Ernie was born Nov. 4, 1950 in Cambridge, Ohio to John and Theresa (Miles) Barclay. He graduated from Meadowbrook High School in 1968.

He served as an aircraft mechanic for the U.S. Air Force for 12 years, three of those years were spent in Vietnam. He was a truck driver for 42 years. Ernie was able to be a part of Honor Flight 38 in September 2022. He enjoyed woodworking and camping.

On August 12, 2002, Ernie and Tina Barclay were married in Reno, Nev. They shared 21 years of marriage together.

Survivors included his wife, Tina of Uniondale; his children, Angela (Paul) Rose of Cumberland Gap, Ohio, Theresa Renaye Barclay and Lisa Ann (Michael) Gatrell, both of Fort Wayne, Brandy Stronczek of Markle, Aaron (Janella) Stronczek of Bluffton, Christopher (Gina) Stronczek of Roanoke, Tamara York of New Haven and Heather (Aaron) Springer of Fort Wayne; along with 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Barclay.

Funeral services take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Troy Drayer officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and for one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Marion National Cemetery will full military honors by the United Sates Air Force Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made in Ernie’s memory to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.