Donald “Don” E. Gerber, 91, of rural Decatur, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 1, 2024, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Don was born in Adams County on Jan. 6, 1932, to Elmer and Emma (Sinn) Gerber. He married Mary L. Wagenbach in Tremont, Ill., Mar. 11, 1956; she survives.

Don attended Kirkland High School and served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He worked at the Decatur Post office as a clerk until becoming the Postmaster at the Preble Post Office, which he did for 20 more years until retiring in 1999. Altogether, Don served 38 years with the United States Postal Service.

Don was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He was an avid stamp and coin collector, and also loved doing Sudoku puzzles. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and helping his family members with their farming businesses. He was devoted to his Lord and Savior and will be remembered for his love, kindness, and unwavering commitment to both his family and his faith.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by three daughters, Deb (Larry) Reinhard of Craigville, Cheryl (Rex) Gerber of Bluffton, and Cindy Gerber of Decatur; a son, Alan (Joli) Gerber of Craigville; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale (Carol) Gerber of Ossian; three sisters, Carolyn Roberts of Bluffton, Pauline (Larry) Gerber of Fort Wayne, and Lois (Harry T.) Gerber of Bluffton; three sisters-in-law, Rosemary Gerber, Mary Jo Gerber, and Pat Gerber; and a brother-in-law, John Clough.

Aside from his parents, Don was preceded in death by five brothers, Earl, Carroll, Lester, Paul, and Elmer Gerber Jr.; and a sister, Kathy Clough.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, from noon until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Services will be held Monday, Jan. 8th, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and John Reinhard will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Christian Care Retirement Community.

