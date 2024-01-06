Debra Jeanine West, 68, of Bluffton, passed away on Jan. 3, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne after a brief illness.

She was born on July 26, 1955, in Decatur to Arthur and Bonnie (Harman) Roop. She is survived by her three daughters, Heather (Matt) Noyes, Amanda (William) Wemmer and Stephanie (Eric) Hinrichs, and 10 grandchildren.

Debra is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Wren Noyes, her parents and two sisters.

A celebration of life gathering and carry-in will be held at noon Jan. 13, 2024, at her brother Dennis’s home in Monroeville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.