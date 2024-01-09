Curtis Wade “Curt” Barner, 48, of Hamilton, Mich., formerly of Huntington, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at his home in Hamilton. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 12, 1975, to John and Carolyn Barner in Wells County.

Curt was a 1994 graduate of Southern Wells High School. He attended Indiana State where he studied Electronics Technology. Curt formerly worked at United Technology in Huntington and at Gentex in Zeeland, Mich. He was an avid bass fisherman, outdoorsman and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Reds.

Curt is survived by his mother, Carolyn J. (Kimmel) Barner, Warren, (Heritage Pointe); brothers, Chris (Erminia) Wamsley, Culver, Ind., Steve Wamsley, Marquette, Mich.; nephew, Ryan C. Wamsley, Fort Wayne; nieces, Lorelei Wamsley, Culver, Ind., and Heather Wamsley, Poestenkill, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Barner on August 4, 2004.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate Curt’s life will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Keystone Friends Cemetery in Keystone, IN, Wells County.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.