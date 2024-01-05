Constance “Connie” S. (Troxel) Vidrine, 68, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 4, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Connie was born in Bluffton on Nov. 3, 1955, to Ralph W. and Elsie (Frautschi) Troxel. Both parents preceded her in death.

A 1974 graduate of Norwell High School, Connie went on to graduate from I.U.P.U.I. with a degree in dental hygiene. She worked as a dental hygienist for several local dentists for 30 years, including Dr. Schamerloh, Dr. Evans, and Dr. Burry. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, and she loved the outdoors, especially gardening, farming, and hiking.

Survivors include her daughter, Elise R. Vidrine of Richland, Wash.; two brothers, Robert (Mary Jo) Troxel of Bluffton and Dave (Kris) Troxel of Wilson, Wyo.; a sister, Mary Jo (Sam) Gerber of Bluffton; and a sister-in-law, Patti Troxel of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Dick” Troxel.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate. Private family burial will be held at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to C.A.S.A. of Wells County.

