Bobby Gordon, 67, of Bluffton, died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Bobby was born in Allen County April 27, 1956, to John and Margo Gordon. He married Judith “Judy” Harvey in Jay County Oct. 10, 1992; she survives.

In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by a son, Robert Gordon of New Haven; a daughter, Alicia Gordon (Jake Filchak) of Bluffton; one grandson; and a brother, Harris Gordon.

Aside from his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a brother, John Gordon; and two sisters, Joan and Betty.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.