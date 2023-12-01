Home State & National News What if Trump is convicted? The 2024 Republican convention rules don’t address... What if Trump is convicted? The 2024 Republican convention rules don’t address the issue December 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Hunter Biden tells Congress he’d testify publicly, potential face-off looms State & National News Purdue back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, Arizona up to No. 2 State & National News Donald Trump set to return to the witness stand in his civil fraud trial