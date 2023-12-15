Thomas Ernst Springer, 75, of Tampa, Fla., and formerly of Bluffton, died Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. in Tampa.

He was born April 28, 1948, to Ernst Springer and Bertha “Betty” Mae Lehman Springer in the Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He married Suellen Little Oct. 11, 1982.

He is surived by daughter, Rebecca (Kelly) Thompson of Bluffton; son, Scott (Sally) Springer from his first wife, Carol Betz Springer Myers; son, Chad (Tomoko) of Kasugia, Japan; daughter, Heather Springer of Homosassa Fla.; grandchildren, Lynsey (Brandon) Simanteris, Ryan (Dillon) Whitelaw, Megan (Alex) Gump, Brody and Lucy Springer, Luke and Rio Springer; great-grandchildren Jaiden and Bryson Whitelaw, and Arya Simanteris. He is also survived by brothers, Timothy (Patricia) Springer of Fort Wayne, Terry (Donna) Springer of Fort Wayne, Duane (Karen) Springer of Fort Wayne, and sister, Carol Wilneski of Fort Wayne. He was preceded death by his parents and a sister, Linda Gallmeyer of Fort Wayne

A celebration of life is being planned for the end of January at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Tom’s name to American Diabetes Association or to offset the cost of final arrangements directed to Calvary Lutheran Church, 1532 N. Main St. in Bluffton in care of Carol Myers.