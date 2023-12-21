Tara Marie Azzara, 40, of Bluffton, passed away unexpectedly from a head injury on Dec. 18, 2023.

Tara was born Jan. 17, 1983, in Wolcotville, Ind., to Gina Azzara Lamons. She graduated from Bluffton High School and went on to earn her degree in occupational therapy and criminal justice.

Surviving are her mother, two children, Landon Azzara of New Castle, and Ginna Disheaux of Richmond; grandmother, Sharon King; aunt, Marjorie Azzara Lister; and uncle, Matthew Gibson.

There will be no services, but she will live on through the donation of her organs. Arrangements are being handled by FairHaven Funeral Home of Fort Wayne.