Ronald G. Stewart, 63, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, 2023, at his residence in Bluffton, following an extended illness.

Ron was born in Bluffton on March 9, 1960, to Donald “Gene” Stewart and Judith A. (Murray) Stewart, both parents survive in Poneto. He married Alicia J. (Martin) Feb. 4, 1992, she survives in Bluffton.

Ron was a 1979 graduate of Southern Wells High School. He was a forklift operator for Majestic Manufacturing for many years and was a part-time driver for Family Ford of Bluffton. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, cooking over his firepit, playing softball and bowling.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by one son, Adam Stewart of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Haylee Couch, Brandon Stewart and Josalyn Stewart; and two sisters, Carol (Bruce Smith) Nestleroad of Craigville and Rhonda Stewart of Berne.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Stewart in 2020.

In accordance with Ron’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time. A public memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

Memorials can be made in Ron’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief and should be directed to the funeral home.

