Home Sports Raiders, Oswalt catch fire to stomp Rebels in tournament Raiders, Oswalt catch fire to stomp Rebels in tournament December 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS A Year in Review: The top local stories of 2023 RSS Lifted up to lift others RSS 2 arrested for battery after reported shooting