PUBLIC NOTICE

12/27/2023

Liberty Township

Trustee’s Office

Jack Chase Gentis – Trustee

Email: libertytownship90@gmail.com

Office Address: 2365 S 300 W, Liberty Center, IN 46766

Phone: 260-694-6300

Liberty Township Advisory Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 7:00 pm at the Liberty Center Fire Department located at 2600 S 300 W, Liberty Center, IN 46766. Meeting agenda: election of officers, approval of assistance requirements, nepotism policy signatures, future meeting date(s) to be scheduled, and other township matters if needed.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2023

Liberty Township Trustee

of Wells County, IN

Jack Chase Gentis,

Liberty Township Trustee

