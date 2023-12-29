PUBLIC NOTICE
12/27/2023
Liberty Township
Trustee’s Office
Jack Chase Gentis – Trustee
Email: libertytownship90@gmail.com
Office Address: 2365 S 300 W, Liberty Center, IN 46766
Phone: 260-694-6300
Liberty Township Advisory Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 7:00 pm at the Liberty Center Fire Department located at 2600 S 300 W, Liberty Center, IN 46766. Meeting agenda: election of officers, approval of assistance requirements, nepotism policy signatures, future meeting date(s) to be scheduled, and other township matters if needed.
Dated this 27th day of December, 2023
Liberty Township Trustee
of Wells County, IN
Jack Chase Gentis,
Liberty Township Trustee
