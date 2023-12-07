Merlin D. Zurcher, 92, of Berne, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, 2023, at Swiss Village.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1931in Adams County, to Christian F. and Martha (Ebnit) Zurcher.

Merlin served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a medic. He fulfilled his duty as a conscientious objector of which he was very proud. He spent his time overseas at the 28th General Hospital in Chapeau, France before being honorably discharged.

On May 14, 1955, he married Leah M. Andrews in Berne, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 16, 2021.

He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Berne. Merlin was a longtime janitor for the church. Additionally, he also served the church as an usher, song leader, Sunday school superintendent, and former member of church board.

Merlin worked in furniture production at Dunbar Furniture in Berne. Following the closing of Dunbar Furniture, he was employed at EP Graphics until he retired — at 80+ years old!

Helpful, humble, hardworking and meticulous were all words used to describe Merlin. Merlin enjoyed gardening and sharing in the success of his garden. He was known for collecting apples from his trees, taking them to be made into cider, and sharing the cider with as many people as possible. He was a faithful servant to the Lord throughout his life.

He is survived by three daughters, Beth (Roger) Reeve of New Haven, Pam Zurcher of Berne, and Gail Fogwell of Decatur; son, Daniel Zurcher of Swayzee; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Zurcher of Rockford, Ohio, and Marjorie Zurcher of Berne; nine grandchildren, Chris Reeve, Andrew Reeve, Jared Reeve, Jenn Reeve, Katie Fogwell, Ben Schneider, Barb Schneider – Schulty, Mark Schneider, and Jordan Zurcher; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death a son, Kevin Zurcher; five sisters, Berniece Davidson, Iva Williams, Irene Fox, Evelyn Yohe and Delores Hirschy; two brothers, Marvin Zurcher and Raymond Zurcher; son-in-law: Leroy Fogwell; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Zurcher.

Funeral services for Merlin will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 604 Sprunger St. in Berne with Pastor Matthew Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at MRE Cemetery in Berne.

Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials can be made to Berne First Church of the Nazarene World Evangelism Fund; Gideon’s International; or Swiss Village – Dementia Unit.

Arrangements are by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of Berne, Indiana.