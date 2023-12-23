Marcella B. Egly, 97, of Warren and a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 17, 2023, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Marcella was born Jan. 16, 1926 in Wells County to Victor and Grace (Lockwood) Mounsey. She graduated from Chester High School in 1944. She was able to stay at home with her children and worked as a secretary. Marcella will be remembered by family and friends as an excellent cook and seamstress.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Egly of Battle Ground and Douglas Egly of Kenosha, Wis.; along with two grandchildren Christian Egly and Debbie (Egly) Henrik. She is also survived by her siblings Kay Mounsey of Warren, Karen Collum of Katy, Texas, and Bill Mounsey of Bradenton, Fla.

Marcella is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Colleen Lingam; and her siblings, Dean Mounsey, Max Mounsey, Vera Scott, Mona Jean Highlen, Brooks Mounsey and Phyllis Ulmer.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe of Warren with Pastor Gerald Moreland officiating. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service in the Applegate Chapel. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.