Joy L. Cash, 63, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, Dec. 23, 2023, at her residence in Bluffton.

Joy was born Sept. 30, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Rev. Ed Johnson and Judy Anne (Tucker) Bradenton, Fla., both parents survive. Joy married Lonnie J. Cash in Bluffton on June 16, 1979, he survives in Bluffton.

She graduated with a Masters degree in Ministry Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University. Joy worked as a Hospice Chaplin with Heartland Hospice, former Hospice Chaplin coordinator at Stillwater Hospice and Ordained Worship Arts Pastor at Life Community Church in Bluffton. She attended Park Community Church. Joy was a director with Bluffton/Wells County Community Theater. Joy enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies, spending time at the beach, traveling with Lonnie on motorcycle trips, singing and loved socializing and being around people.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a daughter, Jeni Cash of Wales, UK; two sons, Josh (Emily) Cash of Warsaw, and Joel (Sandra) Cash of West Lafayette, Ind.; and a sister, Lisa (Denny) Cochran of Yorktown, Ind.; five grandbabies; Carter, Phoenix, Hudson, Jericho and Cooper Cash; and her mother-in-law, Verma E. Cash of Portland.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Life Community Church in the Gymnasium located at 428 South Oak Street, Bluffton, all attendees are asked to enter the main door #2 Oak Street entrance. Pastor Dennis Wood will officiate.

Memorials in Joy’s memory can be made to the donor’s “Local Ministry of Choice”.

Online condolences can be made at www. goodwincaleharnish.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton, IN.