Jerry Lee Poulson of Sebring, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Lake Wales Hospice Hospital in Florida.

He graduated from Warren High School in 1963, and married Marjorie Blair Hunnicutt on Nov. 5, 1988 in Sebring, Fla.

Jerry was an avid sports player and fan. He and Marjorie went to all NASCAR races in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They had a mowing service and mowed 90-100 yards per week.

Jerry was preceding in death by his parents, Harold and Georgia Poulson.

Loving survivors include his wife; daughter, Lynn Huffman; sons, Jacey and Corey Poulson; stepsons, Heath and Nick Hunnicutt; siblings, Larry Poulson of Warren, Conchita Wesco of Warren, and Sherri Decker of Grandbury, Texas.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at First Christian Church, 202 E 2nd St. Pastor Troy Drayer will conduct the memorial services. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.