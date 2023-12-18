Geoffrey E. Frank, 68, of Bluffton passed away Friday evening, Dec. 15, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Oct. 23, 1955, in Fort Wayne to John L. and Patricia A. Frank. His marriage on Feb. 25, 1984, in Bluffton was to the former Mary Lynn Johnson, who survives.

Geoff was a 1974 graduate of P.A. Allen High School in Bluffton. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in political science, both from Ball State University.

He worked in communications and administrative roles for most of his 40-plus-year career, including positions at Lincoln National Corporation, IBM Global Services, Job Works, and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, all in Fort Wayne.

He was a former reporter, sportswriter, government news editor and city editor for The Bluffton News-Banner. He also served as the elected county auditor for Wells County during the early 1980s.

Active at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, Geoff served as a lector for many years. He also was a former member of the parish council.

An avid follower of current events, Geoff enjoyed collecting presidential campaign buttons, taking photos, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 40 years, Mary Lynn Frank of Bluffton; two sons, John E. (Willemijn J.) Frank of St. Charles, Ill., and Paul D. (Megan E.) Frank of Warrenville, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Alexandra Frank, Amelia Frank and Jackson Frank, all of St. Charles, Ill., and Hayden Frank of Warrenville, Ill.

Additional survivors include his brother, Charles R. (Marilyn Wiley) Frank of Suffolk, Va.; his sister, Catherine A. Schroer of Florence, Ky.; two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Marjorie E. (Larry) Bennett of Muncie and Judith L. (James) Colegrove of Hartford City; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, August F. “Butch” Schroer.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, from at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with a rosary service at 4 p.m., prior to visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton with Father David Violi officiating and a short visitation beforehand at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bluffton, with a reception at the church after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, Geoff and his family would prefer memorials to an organization of the donor’s choice or for masses to be given in his honor.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.