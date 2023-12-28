Erin L. Pennington, 45, of Linn Grove, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 26, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 1, 1978, in Fort Wayne to Leonard and Arlene (Leininger) Gallmeyer. A 1997 graduate of Norwell High School, Erin has worked at F.C.C. – Adams for the last 10 years.

Erin loved spending time with her family. She has always had a love for fishing and camping and enjoyed collecting rocks. She would always make it a point to bring home a rock from every vacation or fishing trip!

On July 11, 2015, Erin and Jim Pennington were married at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. He preceded her in death Aug. 5, 2019.

Survivors include her parents, Leonard and Arlene Gallmeyer of Roanoke; along with a daughter, Raven Ford of Linn Grove; and bonus children, Taya Pennington, Casey (John) Smith, Jimmy Pennington, Jr., Zach Pennington, Taylea (Rodney) McKean, Austin Pennington, Madison Pennington, Miles Ford, and Marcus Ford. She is also survived by a sister, Esther (Bruce) Smith of New Haven; and a niece, Madalyn Smith and companion, Tim Geesaman of Linn Grove.

Erin is preceded in death by her husband Jim and a bonus child, Taren Bauman.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, .30, 2023, at the funeral home with burial following at Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Erin’s memory to the Wells County Food Bank or to help the family at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.