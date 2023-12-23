Home Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 12-23-2023 Destination Recreation: 12-23-2023 December 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Songs of the Season Lifestyle Area Christmas services and events Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Gloria reflects on Christmas traditions