Caitlin N. Williams, 35, of Markle, passed away Sunday afternoon Dec. 3 2023 at her home. Caitlin was a 2007 graduate of Bluffton High School.

She was an avid animal lover and especially loved her cats. Caitlin loved to read and learn about history. She was such a sweet and loving girl that accepted everyone as they were.

Caitlin was born Oct. 8, 1988, a daughter of name of Tim and Dawn (Hartup) Williams.

Survivors include her parents, Tim and Dawn Williams of Markle; maternal grandmother, Patricia Basen of S.C.; paternal grandmother, Eileen Cook of Markle; and two aunts, April (Jeff) Schwartz of S.C. and Sheri (Don) Smith of Columbia City.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Donald Basen and paternal grandfather, William Williams.

There will be no public services at this time.

Memorial donations can be made out to Helping Paws Pet Haven sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Caitlin’s on-line guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.