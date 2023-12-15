Home RSS Bluffton teen pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl Bluffton teen pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl December 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Optimist Club sponsors student essay contest News Police Notebook: 12-15-2023 RSS Toddlers in a Winter Wonderland