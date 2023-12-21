Home Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Pre-Christmas thoughts of 2023 Angelkeep Journals: Pre-Christmas thoughts of 2023 December 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Making mankind our business as Marley wished he had Opinions The hick has returned to Hoosierland Opinions Angelkeep Journals: The gift that keeps on biting