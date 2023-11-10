Terry S. Hampton, 56, of Bluffton, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, 2023, at his home in the loving care of his family.

He was born July 31, 1967, in New York to Larry and Brenda H. (Collins) Hampton.

Terry attended Bellmont High School and drove for First Fleet for over 27 years. He enjoyed driving race cars at Montpelier Speedway and playing the guitar. He was a very handy person and always had a project going at his home. He attended First Church of Christ and Christian New Light Church in Bluffton.

On March 25, 1988, in Darrtown, Ohio, Terry and Jodi (Berry) Hampton were married.

Survivors include his wife Jodi Hampton of Bluffton; and two daughters, Teri (Tim) Morgan of Huntington and Emily (Trevor McCullough) Hampton of Decatur. Terry was a loving PaPoo to his two grandchildren, Braxton and Cayden McCullough of Decatur. He is also survived by his father, Larry Hampton of Berne; and siblings, Anita Hampton of Decatur and Eddie Hampton of Convoy, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda H. Hampton.

Visitation will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Nate Marrow officiating. Entombment will follow at the Northridge Community Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Terry’s memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.