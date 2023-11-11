Home News Stuck announces run for 2024 Wells County Recorder Stuck announces run for 2024 Wells County Recorder November 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Tienda Mexicana La Katty joins downtown Bluffton, bringing authentic flavors and culture News Lions Club plants donates tree News Local News Roundup: 11-11-2023