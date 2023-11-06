Home Sports Strong 2nd half lifts Indians over Raiders on home opener Strong 2nd half lifts Indians over Raiders on home opener November 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Museum dedicates new exhibit RSS Say goodbye to invasive plants RSS Calvary Lutheran donates to Family Centered Services