Ronald J. Hanusin, 83, known affectionately as Ron, passed away on Nov. 14, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne. He was born on May 12, 1940, in Whiting, Ind., to Joseph and Suzanne Hanusin. Ron led a fulfilling and purposeful life, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, kindness and selflessness.

From an early age, Ron exhibited an exceptional work ethic and a passion for helping others. After graduating from George Rogers Clark High School in Whiting, he joined the U.S. Army, where he honorably served. Afterward, he pursued higher education at Purdue University, successfully obtaining both a Bachelor’s Degree and Pharmacist’s Certificate.

Throughout his career as a certified pharmacist, Ron dedicated himself to providing excellent care to countless individuals within his community. His relentless commitment made him a highly respected and invaluable employee wherever he worked.

Outside of work, Ron found joy in various hobbies and interests. He was an avid sports fan and held an unwavering loyalty to the Cubs, followed closely by the Chicago Bears and Purdue University teams. Watching games with loved ones brought him immense happiness.

In his free time, Ron enjoyed fishing and duck hunting. He also had a uniquely caring side — when neighbors were away on vacation, he would keep a watchful eye on their houses and even mow their yards before their return. This example of thoughtfulness showcased Ron’s compassionate nature and willingness to go above and beyond for those around him.

Ron was deeply involved in his community through volunteering with local charities and non-profit organizations. His selflessness knew no bounds as he dedicated his time and friendship to bettering the lives of others. Ron’s servant’s heart shone brightly through his active participation in these important causes.

Ronald Hanusin experienced love twice in his life. First blessed with marriage to Judith A. Hanusin, and later to Ruthann Hanusin, Ron found companionship and joy alongside both his beloved wives — both of whom preceded him in passing. He was a devoted father to his son, Jeff (Lori) Hanusin of Livermore, Calif., and his daughters, Teri Gasper of Rochester and Julie Hanusin of Winona Lake.

Ron was also a proud grandfather to Dane Zoda of Bluffton, Trey Harris of Winona Lake, Spencer Gasper of Park Hills, Ky., Kiersten Smith of San Diego, Calif., Tara (Ethan) Held of Ossian, Connor (Hope) Hunt of Lapel, and Tess Plazek of Fort Wayne; great-grandfather to Brayden, Braxtyn, Trace, Camden, Knox, Krew, Ryan and Reagan; and brother to Sandra Banicki of Park Forest, Ill.

Ron is further survived by his companion, Mary Metzger and Kellie (J.D.) Hunt and Julie Plazek — the children of Ruthann Hanusin. He embraced each of them with love and regarded them as part of his family. In addition to his wives, he was preceded in passing by his parents and step-mother, Irene Hanusin

Titus Funeral Home, 2000 Sheridan St. in Warsaw, will hold visitation from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Kosciusko Animal Welfare League, Combined Community Services Food Bank or Ducks Unlimited of Syracuse. Envelopes for gifts may be obtained at the funeral home. Written condolences may be left for the family at

www.TitusFuneralHome.com.