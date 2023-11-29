90C01-2311-EU-000050

STATE OF INDIANA )

WELLS COUNTY )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF )

PATRICIA DYSON, )

Deceased )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that DAVID L. DYSON was, on the 14th day of November, 2023, appointed personal representative of the estate of PATRICIA DYSON, deceased, who died on October 17, 2023, and was authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Fort Wayne, Indiana, this 14th day of November, 2023.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Timothy K. Babcock

Attorney No. 21526-90

DALE, HUFFMAN & BABCOCK

30 Premier Avenue

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-5566

Attorney for Estate

nb 11/22,11/29

hspaxlp