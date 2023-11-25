Alcohol & Tobacco Commission
LEGAL NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on December 05, 2023 at the Wells Carnegie Govt Annex Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W Washington St in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:
RR9040621 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant NEW
MT FUJI L INC 121 N MAIN STREET BLUFFTON IN
D/B/A MT FUJI
Jiazhang Lin 709 S Briant St. Huntington, President
nb 11/25
hspaxlp