90C01-2307-EU-000030

STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF )

THE ESTATE OF )

JERRY W. HART )

DECEASED. )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication In Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that Renee S. Bloom, Raquel Hart, f/k/a Racquelle Barnes, and Cheryl Hart were on November 14, 2023, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Jerry W. Hart, deceased, who died on the 1st day of May, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 14th day of November, 2023.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court JN

BURT, BLEE, DIXON, SUTTON & BLOOM, LLP

Attorneys for Petitioner

Renee S. Bloom

Attorney No. 23508-02

200 East Main Street, Suite 1000

Fort Wayne IN 46802

(260) 426-1300

nb 11/18, 11/25

hspaxlp