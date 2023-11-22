Home News Police Notebook: 11-22-2023 Police Notebook: 11-22-2023 November 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Bluffton swears in new officer News Chamber seeks nominations for citizen and business of the year RSS Huntington offers reward for Castleman’s arrest