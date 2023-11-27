Jill Ann Bowman, 54, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2023, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 12, 1969, in Fort Wayne, to John W. Bowman and Donna (Barnett) Robison. Jill graduated from North Side High School.

Survivors include her children, Corey Bowman of Texas, Kiesha Bowman of South Bend, Nathan McKinney of Mishawaka, and JoAnn Bowman of Fort Wayne ; along with nine grandchildren with one on the way.

Jill is also survived by two sisters, Shelly Bowman and Tammy Bowman, both of Fort Wayne.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no formal service at this time.

The family have entrusted her arrangements to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can share memories and condolences with Jill’s family at www.thomarich.com.