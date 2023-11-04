Jack L. Kaufman, 79, died Thursday evening, Nov. 2, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Jack was born in Wells County on June 4, 1944, to Fred E. and Thelma I. (Kummer) Kaufman. He married Martha L. Schafer in Bluffton on Dec. 29, 1962; she survives.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by one daughter, Kim (Tom) Hartman of Berne; two grandsons and one greatgrandson, Oliver B. Hartman.

Aside from his parents, Jack was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Hiester.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Pastor David Cox will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to the Donor’s Choice.

