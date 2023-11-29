Glennis L. Fosnaugh, 105, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 27, 2023, at Chateau Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center in Fort Wayne where the staff treated her like a queen.

She was born in Bluffton on Sept. 10, 1918, to Clarence and Anise J. (Clouser) Fosnaugh. She worked at the Dutch Mill Restaurant for several years and was a ready babysitter for generations of neighborhood children. Glennis enjoyed gardening, canning and loved a good visit.

Glennis is the last of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Bonnie Gibson, and five brothers, Herman, Dale, Joe, Victor and Roger Fosnaugh.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County Food Bank.

