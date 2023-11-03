Home State & National News Colts have found their offense since firing Reich. The defense has been... Colts have found their offense since firing Reich. The defense has been a different problem November 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Senate confirms three top military officers State & National News Bob Knight, Indiana’s legendary head coach, dies at age 83 State & National News Almanac forecast: ‘Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland’