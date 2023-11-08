Cindy Kay Compton, 63, of Warren, died Sunday evening, Nov. 5, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, following an extended illness. Cindy was born in Wells County May 20, 1960, to Orva W. and Henrietta (Harris) Earhart, both parents preceded her in death. Cindy married Joe A. Compton on March 7,1993 in Warren, he survives in Warren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Nancy Lee Whited of Berne.

In accordance with Cindy’s wishes, private family services were held. Burial will take place at the McFarren Cemetery in Poneto.

