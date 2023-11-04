Bertha Marie (Faus) Wyatt, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 3, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana.

Marie was born April 7, 1940, in Murray, Ind. to Harry and Mary (Archbold) Faus. She attended Lancaster High School and worked at the Dutch Mill, Fruehauf Trailer, and Corning Glass Works. She enjoyed bowling in the Bluffton Woman’s Bowling League, and her greatest job was raising her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Tim (Patricia) Williams of Bluffton; a son-in-law, Bruce E. Wygant of Fort Wayne; along with her grandchildren, Josh (Brittany Fechner) Hartman of Fort Wayne, Heather (Ryan) Abbott of Fort Wayne, Timothy (Nikki) Williams, Jr., Heidi (Chad) Ishee and Luke (Gina) Williams, all of Texas; along with 15 great-grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rebecca A. Wygant; and 13 siblings.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in rural Bluffton.

Visitation hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Marie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.