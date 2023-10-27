NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2310-EU-000045

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that KAYLA R. MERRIMAN AND CODY M. MERRIMAN WERE on the 19th day of October, 2023, appointed as Personal Representatives of the ESTATE OF NILS M. MERRIMAN, deceased, who died on the 21st day of September, 2023.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 19th DAY OF October, 2023.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT FOR WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

nb 10/27, 11/3

hspaxlp