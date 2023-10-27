NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2310-EU-000045
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WELLS COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that KAYLA R. MERRIMAN AND CODY M. MERRIMAN WERE on the 19th day of October, 2023, appointed as Personal Representatives of the ESTATE OF NILS M. MERRIMAN, deceased, who died on the 21st day of September, 2023.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 19th DAY OF October, 2023.
Beth Davis
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT FOR WELLS
COUNTY, INDIANA
nb 10/27, 11/3
hspaxlp